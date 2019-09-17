Consider yourselves as public servants, Gov Ishaku tells appointees

By Femi Bolaji

Taraba state Governor, Darius Ishaku have tasked political appointtees to consider themselves as public servants poised to serve people of the state first before other aspirations.

Ishaku who spoke, Tuesday at the swearing in ceremony of Secratary To the State Government, SSG, Anthony Jellason, and other political appointees, noted that the state needs their talents to accelerate socio economic growth and development as justification for their selection.

Ishaku further urged them to see the state as their constituency by devoting their time and energy to the actualization of the programmes and policies of his administration.

The governor also assured of his administration’s readiness to run an all inclusive government and eliminate ethno-religious interests and deep seated rancour between the political class and civil servants.

Speaking on behalf of the appointees, Secretary to the State Government, Anthony Jellason thanked the Governor for the gesture and promised to justify the confidence reposed in them.

Vanguard