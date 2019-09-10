Competent leadership, key to realising Nigeria’s potentials – NYPF

By Pascahaline Nwandiko

Nigerian Young Professionals Forum, NYPF, has concluded plans to hold a summit in London to discuss Nigeria’s leadership question.

A statement by the President of NYPF, Mr. Moses Siasia said the summit with the theme ‘Competent Ladership, Key to Unleashing Nigeria’s Potentials’, is aimed at bringing together young Nigerian professionals residing in Europe to discuss solutions to some of the crises emanating from decades of poor leadership, institutional corruption, and failed economic policies amongst others.

The statement reads: “As a country with over 200 million population, accounting for about 12% of Africa’s 1.2 billion population, Nigeria has remained predominantly an import dependent mono-economy leaving most of her largely young population untrained and unprepared for the future. This is a clear sign of leadership failure over the years.

“It is a worrisome trend that the bulk of young Nigerians who are skilled and well trained have chosen to live outside of Nigeria, mostly seeking greener pastures in developed economies such as Europe, America and Asia where they are appreciated and allowed to contribute vastly to the development of these economies to the painful disadvantage and detriment of their country of origin, which is Nigeria.

“Nigeria has remained largely underdeveloped and backward in Technology, Agriculture and Commerce as a result of backward thinking leadership and incompetent policymakers who are focused on satisfying private interests, instead of pursuing the general public interest”.

“Leadership incompetence in Nigeria has resulted in the lack of patriotism, pursuit of myopic personal interests. Therefore, there is a need to emphasize on teamwork geared towards improving the quality of leadership. Only competent and collaborative leaders can bring development and improvement in the lives of people. A country can only develop under strong, patriotic and competent leaders. Unfortunately many competent Nigerians have chosen to live outside of Nigeria for lack of opportunities and failure of policies and politics.”

The statement further said:”This summit which would hold in London on September 14 ,2019, aims to encourage young and competent Nigerians who live and work outside of Nigeria to be part of the solution to the myraid of problems in Nigeria.

The statement noted that “this is critical because they have a role to play in the social economic advancement of Nigeria if Nigeria is to ever attain true political and economic progress.

“China was built by its people; same is Singapore, as well as other countries in Asia, including such other progressive countries within Africa. Young Nigerians at home and in diaspora should endeavour to participate in the efforts to rebuild Nigeria.

“The aim of this summit is to proffer solutions as to how young professionals abroad can deliberately contribute towards sustainably development in Nigeria. How young Nigerians with competence and ability can get involved in rebuilding their country. The Summit will also focus on raising global awareness to combat modern day slavery in Nigeria, which has become a serious threat to human existence and the Mediterranean Sea that has become the world’s biggest death spot for our youths, women and children.”

The submit which is organised in partnership with SPACNation Initiative UK, would take place at the Berkeley Hotel Knightsbridge, United Kingdom at 5pm.

Those eligible to attend include all young professionals between the ages of 18 – 45 who are of Nigerian decent and others who are concerned about finding the right leadership for Nigeria.

Vanguard