Group Executive Vice President of Netcom Africa, Yen Choi, in this encounter says, among others, that companies can lose precious time and money due to inefficient management of the IT infrastructure.

You have been in IT business in Nigeria this past 15 years, what has changed?

Well, a lot has changed from how we started. It was 2004 that Netcom Africa was established and we started with VSAT services. Ours was one of the most innovative then. We came to the market with a different mind-set. We came with the 1.2-meter antenna, whereas others have antennas that were as large as 2.4 meters. We came to the market, with the 1.2-meter antenna, which was smaller and revolutionary in the Nigerian IT market. It was also cheaper and more efficient than what was available than in the market. We grew in this space rapidly and our subscriber base increased. One of our ways of working was innovating. We constantly tried to innovate and that is what IT firms must understand, innovation is key in this industry. We were one of the first companies to connect to the SAT 3 cable system. This is an undersea cable that connects Europe to Nigeria. The benefits were that the capacity was large. This reduced the cost of internet and also latency. We were the first to offer SAT 3 services aside Nigeria Telecommunications (NITEL), which then was the national carrier. We tried to pre-empt the fact that the country wouldn’t only be dependent on satellite services. Very recently, we launched one of the first mobile broadband platforms, a device that is the size of an average mobile phone. It is a PCMCIA card, that can be inserted into the laptop. This device made customers have access to SAT 3 bandwidth anywhere in Lagos. We call it “MyNetcom.” At that time, the competition was the fixed wireless and our solution was faster than the competitors who were offering to subscribers then about 100 kilobits per second. When we came into the market, we changed the conversation and we started offering services over 10, 000 kilobits kb per second as of then.

Describe Netcom Africa

We are a technology-transformational company. We use technology to help the business to be more productive, more profitable and more efficient. We don’t see ourselves as selling only product or services, we see ourselves as a critical business delivering solutions. Solutions that would aid companies to solve important business problems and help businesses make better decisions. For example, we help companies implement the enterprise resource planning (ERP) software and business process solutions. We plan, implement, operate the systems for our customers. We also provide the networks, systems, hardware and training around these solutions to glue them together in an efficient way. We try to make companies have efficient workplaces using systems such as time attendance system where business owners can monitor the staff any place in the world. We also make running businesses easier through our deployment of Netcom Virtual PBX, a system where you can pick up your office extension anywhere in the world. Also, companies now understand the importance of business continuity and disaster recovery. For this, we provide online continuous cloud real-time backup. This gives them business continuity. With this, the company doesn’t need to worry about their data being hacked, thus giving them business continuity.

How have you been able to survive the competition?

It is our commitment to honesty and quality service. These are deliberate processes we put in place. We have well-defined structures and procedures. This is the policy in Netcom Africa. In addition, we are continually improving our systems and processes, to be more efficient. We are very open, we try to communicate and inform our customers, in a very honest way. We don’t give customers false expectations. We try to be honest to our customers, thus we have retained clients for over 15 years and hope to for many more. Our clients see us as a one-stop-shop and their trusted advisor. This has shown because we are included in key strategic decision-making for our clients.

What is your view triggered the demand for ‘smart buildings’?

In today’s world, buildings are going smart and tenants are becoming more sophisticated by demanding that buildings are connected with fibre optic cables, biometrics, VPN, access controls and security cameras, this is why we came up with the e-space. We call ourselves the preferred service provider. We give tenants the flexibility to choose. We have a lot of partnerships globally for different solutions. We position ourselves to our clients as a trusted adviser. We work with a host of solutions providers and integrate it to suit the need of our clients. We try as much as possible to understand our clients and offer the best solutions. Netcom’s Smart Building Solutions connect, manage and automate your building’s IT infrastructure. Downtime from IT infrastructure can lead to a huge loss in productivity and in turn affect the revenues. Global companies can lose precious time and money due to inefficient management of the IT infrastructure.

Assess the Nigerian IT industry?

The IT industry in Nigeria has evolved a great deal. In the past, IT firms were doing “Box Shipping.” Back then, companies were selling software to clients and then “off they go”. The issue of support was on the downside as of then, but today, the Nigerian market has evolved and companies are demanding high-quality after-sales support. We now have IT outsourcing services where businesses outsource their IT needs to a competent service provider. That is how matured the IT market has become. We don’t believe in selling products only, we ensure that robust support accompanies the sale.

How would you rate the government in IT regulation?

I realised while attending the Nigerian Internet Governance Forum, as one of the panellists how cumbersome regulatory processes can be in Nigeria. Take a look at the average driver in Lagos today: he has a lot to contend with, such as the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA), Vehicle Inspection Officers (VIO) and the Police. Why would a driver of a car be queried by many agencies for the same document? This is exactly what we get in the telecoms industry. Imagine if you want to lay fibre in a place like Lagos, you have a lot of agencies to contend with: such as ministries of environment, local government, state government, get clearance from the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) etc….If we have a one-stop-shop, it would be nice. I think that there should be one-stop agencies for telecom companies to go to not having to contend with a whole lot of regulatory agencies. The Nigeria Communication Commission is our regulators and one of the most progressive in the world. I know that they can intervene here. They should consolidate information on regulations from multiple regulators and let us know how to go about this because for many telecom firms, especially those that are into infrastructure, this would help ease of doing business, reduce confusion and multiple taxations.

In Nigeria today outsourcing has become a challenge, what do you think?

Outsourcing has been practised for a long time for most companies, but the onset of the Internet has allowed it to become bigger as the years go by. If you want to have the advantage when it comes to your business, we recommend finding the right outsourcing company who can provide you with extra help tailored to you. When you work with an independent outsourcing firm that understands your business, you do not need to hire an individual expert as your staff, instead, you can outsource those functions and business objectives and have access to a larger team with more experience than a single person.

How has sourcing competent skill staff been?

We strongly believe in capacity building. We have been in operation for over 15 years, but we have over 20% of our staff retained for more than 10 years. We understand the importance of capacity and our staff is the key. We do not take training lightly, we train and retrain our staff. We try as much as possible to carry our staff along and we try to provide a fantastic work environment and a lot of learning. We place the highest priority on staff because they are the ambassadors of Netcom Africa. This has made our staff give us their best in terms of service and loyalty. Our team includes IT professionals from all areas of expertise. We have a dedicated and passionate team that does a fantastic job. Our work culture and the environment is one of the best that are available, and we see this often with staff that have left us to join other organizations and within a year they return back to Netcom.

