Commercial motorcyclist ban: ALGON promises 50 buses to Eket operators

By Chioma Onuegbu, Uyo

Following the recent ban on operation of commercial motorcyclists within Eket town to check incessant robbery attacks, kidnapping and rape cases, the Association of Local Government of Nigeria (ALGON), Akwa Ibom state has promised to donate 50 minibusses to commercial motorcyclists in Eket local government area.

The Chairman of the Association, Mr. Frank Archibong, who disclosed this while interacting with the commercial motorcyclists on Friday said the effort was to ameliorate the suffering of commuters in Eket.

Archibong who noted that the buses would be procured through Public-Private Partnership (PPP), with support from banks in the area, added that after first 50 buses, another batch would be brought and distributed.

He said, “On Monday, Sept. 30th, we will begin to take delivery of the first batch of 50 mini buses that will ply Eket to ameliorate the suffering of the people.

“We have also discussed with other bus operators in Uyo to bring their buses to Eket to solve the problem of transportation in Eket”

Archibong who is also the Chairman of Eket Local Government Area expressed disappointment that the most of the heinous crimes in his domain were aided with motorcyclists popularly called Okada, stressing that there was no going back on the ban in Eket.

The council chairman who expressed fears that the level of insecurity in the area was causing residents to move out of Eket in droves warned that any commercial motorcyclist operator caught after 6 p.m would be made to face the wrath of the law.

“The last time the decision to ban motorcyclist operation in Eket was taken, It was rescinded for adjustment, but the crime is escalating, getting worse than it was. I stand to be corrected, 90 percent of these crimes are either carried out or aided by the motorcyclist operators.

” And I want to use this medium to thank His Excellency the Governor for making the recent pronouncement. A lot of people that built their houses in Eket to stay and raise their families, are now selling them or renting them out and moves to Uyo.

“Investors are running away. I had reasons to meet with three persons that wanted to come to Eket to open a large scale retail shops, but upon hearing the security situation, they jettisoned the idea.

“These are the things I won’t want to continue here in my Local Government Area. I strongly believe that the phone, handbag snatching from market women, robbery attacks on traders and young girls, would be reduced with the ban”, he stressed

It could be recalled that the Akwa Ibom Police Command banned commercial cyclists between 6 p.m and 6 a.m daily in Eket to checkmate the increasing criminal activities in the area.