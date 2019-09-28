CoinCola, Leading the Digital Currency Education Across Africa

COINCOLA CRYPTO TOUR NIGERIA

The digital currency sphere has experienced significant growth in Africa over the past 10 years. This growth is largely catalyzed by a user base under age 40. CoinCola is at the forefront of the digital currency peer-to-peer marketplace education.

“If you think education is expensive, try ignorance. – African Proverb”

AFRICA’s CRYPTO ECONOMY

It went from a hype to a relevant and ever-present interest. Cryptocurrency interests as a form of digital currency has experienced consistent growth across Africa. This innovation perceived as highly disruptive by some schools of thought has taken a stronghold on the continent.

Owing to its database storage (blockchain) and free geographical freedom as an internet-based ecosystem, cryptocurrency is up for more positive adoption by the young crowd who currently make up a major part of Africa’s young population.

The leading global coin brands are Bitcoin, Lisk, Litecoin, XRP and Dash but Bitcoin is the obvious market favorite. Many investors are hoping that Bitcoin will become the leading coin for transacting in the digital age. With the decentralized paradigm, cryptocurrency could become Africa’s shield from Central Bank Policies.

CRYPTOCURRENCY COULD BE AFRICA’s SUPER-HERO

With a projected mobile phone penetration of 725 Million across Africa by 2020 based on a report by the GSM Association, Africa is well-positioned with the right set of tools to positively leverage the cryptocurrency ecosystem.

Countries such as Egypt, Nigeria, Zimbabwe, Ghana, Mozambique and Zambia have recorded double-digit inflation rates. This is one of the major reasons their nationals are turning to Bitcoin. A perfect example was seen in 2015 when Zimbabwe’s inflation reached an alarming high making its authorities print about $100 trillion notes with each note worth only about $40. This period saw lots of Zimbabweans turning to Bitcoin as opposed to their local currency which was experiencing a hyper-inflation.

COINCOLA CRYPTO TOUR 2019 NIGERIA

CoinCola is dedicated to helping eradicate the mystique and mis-information that the cryptocurrency sector has been wrapped up in. This need birthed a 5-state tour initiative across 5 major cities of the country viz; Abuja, Lagos, Enugu, Port- Harcourt and Kaduna. The tour will:

1. Educate the populace on how trading Cryptocurrencies works using the

CoinCola Exchange.

2. Target a young audience who have some trading experience with gift cards,

knowledge of Bitcoin and trading environment know-how.

3. Create value for participants and teach them how to utilize the CoinCola

education platform for their crypto trading benefit.

4. Build partnerships with trading coaches who will become “tutoring

influencers” using the CoinCola platform.

RESERVE YOUR SEAT HERE: http://bit.ly/2mtw1pa

FEATURES ON THE COINCOLA EXCHANGE

All registered users on CoinCola’s trading platform utilize their local FIAT currency to buy and sell Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), Bitcoin Cash (BCH), Litecoin (LTC), Dash (DASH) ,Tether (USDT) and Ripple (XRP). The trades carried out via the platform are done on a person-to-person (P2P) basis. Users are charged a 0.7% trading fee of the traded amount for all completed transactions and they can also post adverts for free.

CoinCola offers Bitcoin (BTC) and Tether (USDT) as base currencies and supports crypto-to-crypto trading pairs with Ethereum (ETH), Bitcoin Cash (BCH) and Litecoin (LTC). A trading fee of 0.2% is charged for an exchanged amount. However, there is a fixed withdrawal fee. As a result of the growing demand by users on the CoinCola platform in Africa, a feature was added which allows users trade bitcoin with gift cards. Users can now buy bitcoin in Nigeria (http://bit.ly/2kxhBDU), Guana and everywhere else in Africa. They can buy bitcoin with gift cards (http://bit.ly/2kXFPHr), whether it is iTunes gift cards (http://bit.ly/2lYXnTY), Amazon gift cards (http://bit.ly/2kXsWgu), Google gift cards (http://bit.ly/2m6w61D), Steam gift cards and more.

At CoinCola, security is of utmost priority hence there are multiple layers of security including bank-level encryption, cold storage and SSL, ensuring that customers can trade with 100% confidence.

CoinCola provides an intuitive and easy verification process by building trust

and transparency in the Blockchain ecosystem and ensuring compliance using KYC/AML regulations.

A mobile app is available to enable users to transact and trade comfortably while on the move.

Distributed by Brand Envoy Africa on behalf of CoinCola.

Media Contact Name: Ivan Chan Email: ivan.chan@coincola.com

CoinCola website: www.coincola.com

CoinCola

Android APP: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.newgo.coincola

CoinCola iOS APP: https://www.coincola.com/app/download

CoinCola BTC bonus for new users: https://www.coincola.com/new-user-coupons

CoinCola affiliate: https://www.coincola.com/affiliate

Telegram: https://t.me/CoinColaNigeria

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/CoinCola/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/CoinCola_Global