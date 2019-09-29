Climate change: Shut up and get back to school, Clarson tells teenage activist

Renown British broadcaster and co-presenter of the motoring show, Top Gear, Jeremy Clarkson has called 16-year-old eco-activist Greta Thunberg a “spoilt brat” after she told the United Nations they had ruined her childhood with climate change.

Speaking at the United Nations on Monday Greta broke down in tears while furiously scolding international delegates for not taking responsibility for fixing the planet’s warming climate, DailyMail reported.

“I shouldn’t be up here. I should be back in school on the other side of the ocean. Yet you all come to us for hope. How dare you. You have stolen my dreams and my childhood with your empty words,” the Swedish activist thundered in her speech at the Climate Action Summit 2019 in New York.

Not taking kindly to Greta’s allegations Jeremy Clarkson was reported by a DailyMail he branded her a “spoilt brat” writing in his column for The Sun: “How dare you sail to America on a carbon fibre yacht that you didn’t build which cost £15million, that you didn’t earn, and which has a back-up diesel engine that you didn’t mention.’

“We gave you mobile phones and laptops and the internet. We created the social media you use every day and we run the banks that pay for it all,

“So how dare you stand there and lecture us, you spoilt brat.”

Admitting that there was a global climate crisis that could lead to a wide-scale refugee crisis the presenter urged Greta to ‘get back to school’.

He told her how science will be what solves the problem ‘not scowling and having screaming ab-dabs every five minutes’,

He concluded: “So be a good girl, shut up and let them get on with it.”

Thunberg held nothing back as she thundered against the politicians and officials at the UN climate summit.

“You come to us young people for hope. How dare you?” she roared.

You have stolen my dreams and my childhood with your empty words, yet I’m one of the lucky ones. People are suffering, people are dying, entire ecosystems are collapsing,’ she said.

A day before the column was published Jeremy Clarkson’s own daughter Emily took to Twitter to voice her anger over “middle-age blokes” not speaking kindly about Greta.

Emily Clarkson retweeted a comment from Comedian John Bishop directed at Greta Thunberg which read: “You are an inspirational person. You have breathed life into the climate debate that was failing to get the attention it deserved. Whatever happens with the world it is a better place with you in it.”

Emily shared the post with the comment aimed at her father: “Wouldn’t it be nice if all middle-aged blokes could talk to and about Greta, the ballsy a teenager out there changing the world, like this.”

Jeremy replied: “Wouldn’t it be nice if she learned some manners.”

To which Emily hit back: “A woman doesn’t need to be polite to make a point.”

