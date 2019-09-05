Clark lauds Okowa’s peace agenda, calls for its sustainability

Chief Ebikeme Clark, Executive Assistant on Conflict Resolution to Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa, the Delta State governor, has commended his boss for tailoring his even development strides and programmes in the state from the peace and security agenda.

The elated Clark said that the governor kept the state peaceful in the last four years, noting that Okowa will continue same peace process in the next four years .

Speaking to journalists at a reception for his friends, political associates and family members after a thanksgiving Mass at St. Anthony’s Catholic Church, Effurun, near Warri, he commended Deltans for maintaining and sustaining peace and security in their communities.

Clark, former chairman of Burutu Local Government Area of the state reiterated that he was glad to be part of the governor’s team to achieve more peace in the state.

Urging Deltans to encourage Okowa in his peace building efforts in the state, he noted that the agenda of the governor was clear, to develop every part of the state.

“No matter the situation, we should seek peace, for we are all friends, brothers, therefore, we shouldn’t do things that will cause disaffection among us.”

He urged communities and politicians that are expectant of development to seek legitimate ways and be patient with the state governor.

