CJN swears in 38 new SANs Monday, as S-Court marks new legal year

By Ikechukwu Nnochiri

The Chief Justice of Nigeria, CJN, Justice Tanko Muhammad, will on Monday, swear-in 38 new Senior Advocates of Nigeria.

The Director, Press & Information at the Supreme Court, Dr Akande Festus, in a statement on Wednesday, said the swearing-in ceremony was part of programmes lined up to herald the 2019/2020 legal year of the Court.

The Supreme Court had on July 29, commenced its annual vacation, even though some Justices remained on duty to attend to political matters that are time-bound.

“As customary, during such programmes, the Honourable Chief Justice of Nigeria will deliver a state-of-the Judiciary address which is ostensible to highlight the performance of the Supreme Court, and by extension, the Nigerian Judiciary in the outgoing 2018/2019 legal year”, Akande stated.

It will be recalled that out of the 117 legal practitioners that applied for the SAN rank this year, only 38 succeeded at the end of a rigorous screening exercise.

Out of the successful applicants, three are academics, while 35 are advocates.

The Legal Practitioners’ Privileges Committee, LPPC, had on July 5, disclosed identities of the 38 lawyers that were conferred the SAN rank.

Among the new silks is the Solicitor General of the Federation, Mr Dayo Apata and Lagos based human rights activist, Mr Ebun-olu Adegboruwa.

Others are the wife of a Justice of the Supreme Court, Mrs Adedoyin Rhodes-Vivour, Abdullahi Haruna, Manga Nuruddeen, John Onuegbulam Asoluka, Adedokun Makinde, Daniel Enwelum, Emmanuel Oyebanji, Tuduru Ede, Abdul Ajana and Ama Etuwewe and Oladipo Olasope.

Others are Leslie Nylander, Olusegun Fowowe, Andrew Hutton, Olukayode Enitan, Paul Ogbole, Olaniyi Olopade, Samuel Agweh, Olusegun Jolaawo, Prof. Alhponsus Alubo, Ayo Asala, Abiodun Olatunji, Olumide Aju, Chimezie Ihekweazu, Prof. Mamman Lawan, Prof. Uchefula Chukwumaeze, Usman Sule, Safiya Badamasi, Echezona Etiaba, Godwin Omoaka.

Emeka Ozoani, Alexander Ejesieme, Jephthah Njikonye, Aihkunegbe Malik, Alhassan Umar and Oyetola Atoyebi.

While four women applied, only two made the list.

The SAN rank is awarded as a mark of excellence to members of the legal profession who have distinguished themselves as advocates and academics.

Aside from enjoying the front seat in court, SANs equally have the privilege of getting their cases called first by the Judge.

