CIBN, others to host 12th annual banking, finance confab

By Elizabeth Adegbesan

THE Chartered Institute of Nigeria, CIBN, in partnership with First Bank of Nigeria and other financial institutions will hold its 12th annual banking and finance conference this month.

The President, CIBN, Uche Olowu, disclosed this in a press conference to announce the conference.

He said the programme which will hold September 24 and 25, 2019 and themed: “The Future of the Nigerian Banking Industry – 360 degree”, is designed for financial institutions to come together to discuss and explore topical issues relating to finance.

He said: “The theme of the conference is structured to make Nigerian banks, financial institutions, regulators, policy makers, other stakeholders to discuss how to re-position the banking and finance industry for relevance in the new world order by leveraging digitization, a phenomenon that has brought about a lot of unprecedented disruptive innovations in the industry.”

Addressing pressmen, Chairman, Conference Consultative Committee on the conference, Dr. Adesola Adeduntan, said the dignitaries expected to grace the occasions which will hold in Abuja are the Vice-President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo; Senate President, Ahmed Lawan; Minister of Finance, Mrs. Zainab Ahmed; Minister Federal Capital Territory, Abuja, Mohammed Musa; Governor, Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN, Godwin Emefiele; Governor, Lagos State, Babajide Sanwo-Olu; and many others.