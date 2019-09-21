CHURAC sues Buhari, others over Odubu appointment as NDDC board chair

By Emma Amaize

A nongovernmental organization, Centre for Human Rights and Anti-Corruption Crusade CHURAC, has dragged President Muhammadu Buhari, Senate President and Attorney General of the Federation to the Federal High Court sitting in Warri, Delta State, over the appointment of the new Governing Board of Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC.

In the suit No: FHC/WR/CS/100/2019, the group is praying the Court to nullify the purported appointment of the Chairman of the Governing Board for being inconsistent with the NDDC (Establishment) Act, 2000.

The group’s claims against the defendants are: “A declaration that by the provisions of Section 4 of the NDDC Act, 2000, the first defendant who had earlier appointed one Senator Victor Ndoma-Egba from Cross River State as chairman, NDDC Governing Board, cannot validly appoint the current chairman, Dr. Pius Odubu from Edo State as chairman, Governing Board, NDDC

“A declaration that by combined reading of the provisions of Section 2 and 4 of NDDC Act, the third defendant cannot confirm the nomination of the chairman of NDDC Governing Board and by the provisions of Section 4 of the said Act, Dr Pius Odubu is not qualified to be appointed as chairman, Governing Board of NDDC.

“A declaration that by the provisions of Section 4 of the Niger-Delta Development Commission (Establishment, etc) Act, the appointment of the chairman of the Governing Board of the Niger-Delta Development Commission (NDDC) cannot succeed without following the rotational circle as provided in the Act.

“An order of the court compelling the first defendant to withdraw the appointment of the Chairman of the Governing Board, NDDC, forthwith as it is not in compliance with the order of rotation of the office of the chairman of the commission.

Finally, “An order of perpetual injunction restraining the third defendant from confirming the appointment of Dr Pius Odubu of Edo state origin as the chairman, Governing Board, NDDC.”

The court is still on vacation, therefore, no date for hearing yet.

