Chukwueze: Okocha’s my hero, I loved watching him

Villarreal winger Samuel Chukwueze has revealed his admiration for former Super Eagles captain Jay-Jay Okocha.

The highly-rated youngster has continued to turn heads in La Liga since breaking into the first team of the Yellow Submarine last season.

Chukwueze scored eight goals in as many appearances last term amid other dazzling displays to help Villarreal finish 14th.

The forward also shone at the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations, helping the Super Eagles finish third in the biennial tournament.

The young winger, who is known for his dribbling skills, has disclosed his respect for his football idol.

“My big hero was Jay-Jay Okocha. I loved watching him, and whenever he played for Nigeria I would be so desperate to see him win. If they lost, I wouldn’t eat. I couldn’t take it,” Chukwueze told Goal.

“In my home town we would have a local centre and I would try to go there to watch Nigeria games. We didn’t have a TV, but there was one there. I would peep through the window to see Okocha and the rest.”

Villarreal have endured a slow start to the season, given they are winless in their opening three league games.

