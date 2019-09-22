Breaking News
Chukwueze grabs assist in Villarreal’s 2-0 home win against Valladolid

On 3:40 am

Super Eagles’ Samuel Chukwueze recorded an assist as Villarreal recorded their second win of the season following a 2-0 home victory against Real Valladolid in their La Liga clash on Saturday.

Samuel Chukwueze Super Eagles
Samuel Chukwueze

Chukwueze started the game from the bench and took the place of Moi Gomez in the 66th minute.

Veteran Spanish midfielder Santi Carzola put Villarreal ahead from the penalty kick spot in the 77th minute.

Javi Ontiveros netted the second goal a minute from time with Chukwueze providing the assist, according to NAN report.

The young Nigeria international has so far this term scored once and recorded an assist in four La Liga appearances for the “Yellow Submarines”.

Villarreal’s next league game is against FC Barcelona at the Nou Camp on Tuesday.

Vanguard News Nigeria.

