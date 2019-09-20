Breaking News
Chris Brown wants to be on my wedding train — Davido

By Juliet Ebirim

Ahead of the talk-of- the town wedding between Davido and his fiancee, Chioma billed for 2020, the Nigerian pop-star has revealed that popular American singer, Chris Brown might be on his train.

Chris Brown, Davido
The music star disclosed this via his Twitter page on Tuesday, September 17, 2019.

“Chris say he wan Dey my train oooo ? Imagine Chris in attire !!!”he tweeted.

Recall that last week, Davido finally gave Chioma the assurance he promised her. He proposed to Chioma in London on Thursday night, September 12, 2019, exactly ten days after the couple’s families had an introduction in Lagos, Nigeria. The music star took her out on a dinner date in an expensive restaurant in London, where he proposed to her.


The DMW boss also revealed on his Instagram page that Chioma is pregnant and due for a baby soon.

