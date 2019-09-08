Choice of 33rd Olowo, not a mistake — Akeredolu

By Dayo Johnson

GOVERNOR Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State, weekend, said that the choice of Oba Ajibade Gbadegesin Ogunoye as the 33rd Olowo of Owo was not a mistake.

Akeredolu said this at the coronation ceremony held at the Olowo’s palace in Owo.

He said the people of the ancient town “did not make a mistake with the choice of Oba Ogunoye as the new Olowo kingdom.”

Besides, he described the new Owo monarch “as the monarch the people of Owo have always yearned for and saluted them for making a great choice.”

He commended the Omolowos and other chiefs involved in the selection process of the new King and the youths for standing by their choice.

Akeredolu said: “Let us thank the Lord. I thank the Omolowos and all the chiefs that were involved in the selection process. I thank all the people of Owo for the peaceful exercise. I thank the youths for standing by the Oba.”

The governor said it is a deliberate policy of his administration not to intervene in chieftaincy matters, stressing that the people must make their choice themselves.

He said: “We have a policy on Chieftaincy. This government decided deliberately that we will not intervene in chieftaincy. Let the people make their choice. Today gives us sign that Owo has made the best decision ever.”

Vanguard