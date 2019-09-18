Chinese firm picks Abuja school for Charity project

Soni Daniel – Abuja

Eighteenth Engineering Company (EEC) a leading construction company in Nigeria, has chosen Government Girls Secondary School, Dutse, a suburb of the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja as a centre for its Educational Charity as part of the events marking the 70th anniversary of the founding of the Peoples Republic of China.

Under the charity, the Chinese firm will help train Nigerian students on Chinese language, music, culture, food, arts, and drama as well as encourage exchange programmes.

Already, the management of the Chinese company has visited the school and interacted with the authorities and students to exchange ideas and prepare the grounds for the project.

During the visit, the Managing Director EEC, Mr. Lu Wang said that the charity was occasioned by the need not only to play a part in the educational development of youths in the country but also as part of EEC’s commitment to its Corporate Social Responsibility

“We are a construction company not just known for quality infrastructure works in Nigeria but also known for our charity works in Nigerian society. This time we decided to extend our charity to GGSS, Dutse for the outstanding performance of members of its Chinese Club, and also to mark the 70th anniversary of the founding of the People’s Republic of China”

According to Mr. Lu Wang, the choice of reaching out to schools was meant to further intensify the use of quality education to combat crime amongst youths and other social vices in the country.

He also noted that the charity work of the company was in line with the Belt and Road Initiative of the Chinese President, Xi Jinping which aims at fostering a bilateral relationship between member nations to achieve win-win collaboration.

He said: “Nigeria no doubt, is the giant of Africa and has provided a suitable platform for Chinese companies to thrive therefore we will continue to support the aim of the BRI by giving back to Nigerians, through charity works like this,” he said.

Vice-Principal, Administration, Mr. Yusuf Barde, commended EEC for making donations to the school and selecting it as the venue for the Educational Charity and Music competition.

“Such activities should be encouraged as it has a lot of educational benefits to the school and to the Students. It encourages them to study more because awards like this are a joy to both students and parents. EEC should continue with this charity and also extend their hands of charity to schools in remote areas of Dutse as it will boost their academic performance also,” he said.

In the same vein, President of GGSS Chinese Club, Ms. Aisha Abubakar, said that the establishment of a Chinese club in the school has taught members a lot about Chinese culture.

“I can now speak basic Chinese as well as sing the Chinese ‘Jasmine flower’ song confidently since I joined this club.

She noted that the donations of EEC have come as a boost to not just members of the club but others who have now indicated interest to join the Chinese club.

