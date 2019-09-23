Child spacing :NGO demands 50% allocation in 2020 budget in Nasarawa

By David Odama, Lafia

An NGO in Nasarawa State” Community Link for Health and Family Planning Advocacy (CLHEPA), Monday called on the Nasarawa state government to increase allocation for childbirth spacing/ family planning to at least fifty percent, (50%) in next years budget to reduce maternal and child mortality rate in the state.

The Chairperson of the NGO in the state, Mary Ashenenya made the in Lafia when the organization paid an advocacy visit on the Chairman, state House of Assembly Committee on Health, Hon Usman Labaran Shafa.

She said that Family Planning is one of the key factors of achieving planned population growth, reduction of maternal morbidity and mortality, hence the need for 50 percent budget allocation to childbirth spacing in the state.

“This group, we are interested in the issue of child spacing/Family Planning in Nasarawa State.

“We are here to advocate for increased government’s budgetary allocation and intervention in Child Birth Spacing/Family Planning.

“Our objectives are to advocate for the support of key stakeholders for child spacing/Family Planning interventions.

“It is also to create awareness on the availability of family planning commodities and increased demand generation.

” This is to reduce maternal morbidity and mortality, eliminating risks of abortion that women and girls are exposed to and improving their quality of life,” she said.

She called on the government to ensure the timely release of the family planning budget to reduce maternal and child mortality rate in the state.

Responding, Hon. Usman Labaran Shafa, Chairman, House of Assembly Committee on Health commended the organization for the visit.

Labaran Shafa(APC), who is a member representing Toto/Gadabuke constituency assured the group of the House readiness to continue to give health sector the much-needed attention its deserved in the interest of the health of the people of the state.

“I will talk to other members of this committee and the entire House about your demand and I want to assure you of our partnership in that direction,” he said.