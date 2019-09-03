Child abuse: Police task parents on child protection in Sokoto

The Police Command in Sokoto state, has urged parents and guardians to take strict cognizance of the movements and affairs of their children and wards in the state.

This is contained in a statement issued on Tuesday by the Police Public Relation Officer (PPRO) of the command, ASP Muhammad Sadiq.

According to Sadiq, the attention of the Command has been drawn to the incessant cases of child molestation, indecent assault, abduction and rape as well as sodomy in Sokoto state.

“The state Commissioner of Police Mr Ibrahim Ka’oje, is hereby calling on the good people of Sokoto State to be wary of the kind of people they relate with and remain vigilant at all times.

“We are equally calling on all parents and guardians to take strict cognizance of the movements and affairs of their children and wards in order to avoid being victimised.

“Moreover, all hoteliers and managers of leisure facilities within the state should take proactive measures in screening their guests to prevent occurrences of such incidents in the facilities as all cases shall be diligently prosecuted,” he said.

The police spokesman advised residents all undertaking activities or embarking on any, in areas that are remotely accessible to always consult the Police for necessary security advise and possible escort arrangements.

“This is in light of the Nigeria police target to improve the security of lives and properties of the people in the country.

“In the same vein, the Command is calling on all law violators in any form, to desist from doing so, as the Command is leaving no stone unturned, in order to bring perpetrators of crime to book.

“We however, enjoin members of the public to continue to furnish the Police with credible information as it steps up its fight against crime and criminal elements in the state,” Sadiq added.

Vanguard