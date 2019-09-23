By Dayo Johnson, Akure

A Mother and Child Hospital worth N200m is to be built in the oil-rich Ode Ugbo in ilaje council area of Ondo state by Chevron Nigeria Limited.

Chairman of the Amalgamation of Ilaje Ugbo Coastal Communities Association (AMAICOMMA), Pius Orisabinone said this at a town hall meeting in Ode-Ugbo.

“The essence of this meeting is to brief our people on how far we have gone and what we are planning to do. We have built walkways and jetties from which over 40 communities have benefitted.

“We also have Mother and Child Hospital coming on the way. It is going to be a world-class hospital and over N200 million has been set aside for it,” he said.

Orisabinone, who said that the project would start soon, expressed the hope that it would be inaugurated before the end of the first quarter of 2020.

He added that the fund for the project was already available, saying that all major stakeholders such as Chevron, the State Government and AMAICOMMA were aware of the plan and ready for it.

“We do not have an issue of funding; it is already available and nothing can stop the project because we have signed the tripartite agreement.

“The community-driven project will go a long way in tackling health problems in our locality.

“We are putting an end to the frequent death of our people in the course of transit to receive medical treatment in Ondo and Akure towns.

He promised that accessing health-care services in the hospital when completed would be highly affordable, saying that its workforce would also benefit indigenes of the area.

Orisabinone called on the Federal Government and the international communities to rescue Ayetoro, a town in the area, that was being affected by sea flooding noting that the challenge was beyond the community and the state government.

Also speaking the Programme Manager of Participatory Partnership for Community Development (PPCD), Warri,

Mrs. Busola Babalola said that PPCD had been able to carry out capacity building program through AMAICOMMA.