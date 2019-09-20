Breaking News
Chevron takes malaria campaign, treatment to Ode- Ugborodo

BY JIMITOTA ONOYUME

WARRI:  ABOUT 150 residents of Ode- Ugborodo in Warri South West local government area, Delta state have been treated by  Chevron Nigeria  limited and its Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation ,NNPC,  Joint Venture partner,JV,   under its Roll Back Malaria scheme flagged off recently at the Ode Ugborodo Health centre.

Treated mosquito nets, malaria drugs,  were among  items handed the patients freely. They were also sensitized on how to avoid  malaria ailment. Some of the beneficiaries who spoke to newsmen, expressed gratitude to the oil giant for the kind gesture, adding,  they also lauded a  Non Governmental Organisation, Women’s Rights Advancement and Protection Alternative, RAPA for her role  in the exercise

The NGO  provided  medical doctors, laboratory technologists and other aid workers during the exercise.

Chairman Warri South West local government area, Mr Taiye Tuoyo  commended the oil giant and its JV partner for the event . Represented by the Supervisor for Health of the local government council, Emami Harriman  and the Councilor of Ajudaibo ward, Hon Ernest Menewa said residents had been thoroughly sensitized on fighting malaria.

