Celebrating Nigerian culture in the house of God

By Benjamin Njoku

The Word and Spirit Assembly church, Satellite Town, Lagos, last week reverberated as it celebrated its yearly Traditional Sunday, with the senior pastor, Dr. Chris Eke, splashing cash gifts and food items on nine widows and some deserving members of the church in the spirit of reaching out to the poor.

Held at the church auditorium, the event featured fashion show, breaking of kola nuts, cultural dances and praise worship as part of activities marking the end of the church’s family month tagged “Traditional Sunday.”

According to Pastor Eke, the essence of the celebration was to reunite the congregation with their roots. The pastor believes there is nothing wrong in Christians participating in traditions and cultures that are not fetish, demonic or superstitious.

Dressed in traditional attire alongside his amiable wife, Chioma, Pastor Eke said that celebrating the people’s cultural heritage in the church is not as demonic as many perceive it. The colourful event was spiced with cultural performances, praise and worships led by Evangelist Dan Ike alongside Oluchi Gold.

The event saw elated members dressed in their different traditional attires, depicting their roots and worshipping God in different ethnic languages and tongues.

Beyond the razzmatazz, however, the high-point of the event was a traditional fashion parade which saw winners in different categories (men, women, youths and children) taking home different prizes. The pastor also gave out various gifts, including N25, 000 cash each to the nine widows who attended the service to uplift their living standards.

Speaking after the event, Pastor Eke said the gesture was in line with his vision of reaching out to the poor and needy in the house of God.

Vanguard