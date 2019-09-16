The Enyimba International Football Club of Aba recorded a 0-0 draw against Al-Hilal FC of Sudan in the first leg of the second qualifying round of the CAF Champions League on Sunday in Aba. The Nigeria News Agency (NAN) reports that the elephant peoples were dominant throughout the match, but that the vanguard was missing in the last third.

Enyimba issued an early warning to Al-Hilal FC when Nelson Ogbonnaya pitched his header from Stanley Okorom’s free kick in the net side just five minutes into the match. The visiting club paid attention to the warning and was cautious in their defensive approach, absorbing everything the hosts had thrown out at the end of a unilateral first half.

Enyimba was again on the verge of breaking the deadlock two minutes later when Okorom took a free kick almost in the same spot as the first. Imported from Ghana, Daniel Darkwa climbed onto the pitch and just when he was going to see the goal clearly, Abuaagla Named tripped him.

Enyimba's central defender Ifeanyi Anaemena added his name to the list of players who missed opportunities when he missed a great crossbar opportunity in the 12th minute after OngwaEmeruwa's elegant touch on the cross of Dimgba. from the right.

In a quarter of an hour, Stanley Okorom knocked up Salim Macoola’s gloves from top to top, but the shooting cap managed to get the ball out of the corner. Five minutes later, Al-Hilal was reduced to 10 men. NazarNassr was given a red card for violent behavior after the defender stomped on Enyimba defender Daniel Darkwa.

With the numerical advantage, Enyimba worked patiently and waited ahead as he camped on his opponent’s territory and continued to accumulate countless pressures on Al Hilal’s defense. Obi Damson forced the goalkeeper to stop his effort in the 42nd minute and the ball returned gloriously for him. Unfortunately, his second bite in the cherry was wide.

For the first time in the game, visitors snuck past the Enyimba baseline. Barnet Named arrived on the goal line, but goalkeeper Theophilus Afelokhai easily managed to catch his left foot effort. Perhaps the best half-chance fell on Dimgba, who made his way through the busy Al-Hilal box.

He turned and turned all the defenders who practically noticed a spot, but his shot at the far post was wide for the consternation of the cluttered bleachers that included Governor Okezie Ikpeazu.

The two sides have entered on an equal footing. The restart followed the same pattern as the first with Enyimba in absolute control of the game, but could not break the determined defense of the visitor. Al-Hilal found an opportunity for a counterattack with Mohammed Darac firing a boost with his left foot slightly widened with Afelokhai completely stretched in the 51st minute.

In a frantic attempt to strengthen his attack, coach Usman Abdallah replaced Obi Samson by Bashir Abdulrahman and Martins Usule by OnuwaEmeruwa. The move was almost worth it as Abdulrahman was about to hit the back of the net with a powerful shot a short distance from the goal, but the keeper reacted brilliantly, pushing the ball to the corner.

Seven minutes from the end, Stanley Dimgba fired a powerful shot from the edge of the box, but Macoola fell early enough to meet. Al-Hilal showed incredible calm, organization, and confidence in pushing all of Enyimba’s offensives to the final whistle.The people’s elephant will travel to Sudan on September 29 for the return.

In addition, Usman Abd’Allah, coach of Enyimba International FC in Aba, has asked the Abia government to equip the Enyimba stadium with reference facilities to attract more international matches to the arena. Abd’Allah made the call in an interview with Aba on Wednesday at the Nigerian News Agency.

The coach said the African Football Confederation (CAF) concession to celebrate the Enyimba match with Sudanese Al Hilal in the CAF Champions League group stage in Aba was an "outstanding endorsement"."The in-camera game we played with Rahimo from Burkina Faso was because we did not have standard facilities. The main problem is getting standard facilities and the second problem is stadium safety.

“They (CAF) are worried about the security situation at the Enyimba stadium,” he said, pointing out that the atmosphere of the match could dissipate a few hours before the match, but that the spotlight should be recovered.”These are the main issues of concern to CAF, but of these, the most important are the facilities.”I know the state government has tried for us, but we want him to do more and give us standard facilities in the stadium.”

