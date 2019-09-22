CBN wins 33rd edition of financial institutions football competition

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) on Saturday won the 33rd edition of the Financial Institutions football competition by defeating the Unity Bank team 1-0 in the final.

The match played inside the Pa Ngele Oruta stadium, saw the CBN team’s goal coming in the second half through a ‘contested’ penalty kick.

The match was watched by over 2, 000 fans including the competition’s Brand Ambassador and former Super Eagles Star, Victor Ikpeba.

Samuel Washim, Coach of the CBN team attributed the team’s victory to God and the ability of his players to play according to instructions.

“The players played well and we will do everything possible to ensure the team improves on its performance,” he said.

Ibrahim Ahmed, Coach of the Unity Bank team faulted the officiating, noting that it was against his team.

He, however, advised the players to take the match as it ended and prepare their minds for future challenges.

Usman Awesu, the Coach of the Nigerian Security and Exchange Commission, which placed third at the competition regretted that his team placed third after emerging as a finalist in the previous two editions.

“We will, however, do everything possible to ensure that we win the trophy in 2020,” he said.

Mr. Godwin Emefiele, the Central Bank Governor said that the competition, which commenced in 1979, has become very significant by creating an opportunity for social interactions among financial institutions.

“Emefiele, represented by Mrs. Veronica Aqua, Deputy Director, Corporate Communication of the Bank, said that the competition has over the years, groomed young-football playing bankers into the Nigerian national teams.

“It is on record that some of the nation’s ex-internationals such as Henry Nwosu, late Stephen Keshi among others, participated in this competition before representing the country in several competitions.

“The bank remains committed as part of its corporate social responsibility, to make positive contributions towards promoting and development of football and other sporting competitions such as golf and tennis.

He noted that in the bid to make the contest more exciting and ensure the participation of teams in the competition, the bank has sustained the sponsorship of the competition.

“The winning team will receive N2million, runners-up will receive N1.5million, the third-placed team will receive N1million while the fourth-placed team will receive N500, 000,” he said.

Vanguard News