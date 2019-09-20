The communique read in part, “we the Catholic Bishops of Abuja and Jos Ecclesiastical Province are sad, and it is with great dismay that we note the recent upsurge of violence resulting in the horror and carnage we are experiencing.

We are Christians and we are saddened about the continuous disturbing trend leading to deaths, destruction of homes and means of livelihood in the affected regions, among tribes that should be best of neighbors.

As Christians, we believe and uphold the sanctity of life from birth to natural death (cradle to the grave). We know that the scripture and the teaching of the Church are uncompromising about the sacredness of life.”

Making reference to the book of Galatians 3:28, the Bishops stated that “by the same understanding we are saying that in Christ there is neither Tiv, Jukun nor native indigene nor foreigner, neither visitor nor stranger.

“We wish to draw the attention of our people to the fact that this embarrassing conflict with attendant mutual atrocities goes contrary to our cherished local tradition, cultural and Christian values.

“The Government should, therefore, get to the root cause of these recurring conflicts which has caused a great set back and obvious hardship in a different form for our people.

“We would appreciate moderate and reconciliatory utterances from our political, traditional and religious leaders and elders with concrete and deliberate actions in favor of peace and not war. Silence during such conflicts is not golden but very unhealthy.

Also, we condemn the unhealthy propaganda and prejudices and stereotyping expressed on the social media and exaggerated media comments and write-up which sometimes are a great influence in fueling the crisis. We should therefore not be carried away by unsubstantiated narratives.”