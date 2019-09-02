CAN to Buhari, Govs: Bring more youths into power

By Luminous Jannamike

ABUJA – Christian Association of Nigeria, CAN, has urged President Muhammadu Buhari and the 36 states governors to appoint more young people into circles of power with a view to exposing them to the inner workings of government.

The religious body argued that doing so would prepare the youths to provide, in the future, effective political leadership at all levels of governance.

Speaking at the National Muslim and Christian Youth Summit in Abuja, CAN President, Revd Samson Ayokunle, lamented that no significant effort is been made to create for the youths; the reality that the country’s today and future belong to them.

Ayokunle, who was represented by Evang. Samuel Kwamkur, CAN’s Director of Legal and Public Affairs, said: “May I also use this opportunity to call on those in power to use their good offices and influence to bring Youth into the circle of government not as a mean of empowerment them only but as a way of preparing them for future independence and leadership.

“We cannot continue to say youth are leaders of tomorrow when there is no significant effort to expose them to true act of governance and practical leadership especially while we, the elders, are still around them.

“As Christians, we are looking forward to a nation where the youth will truly understand that today and the future belong to them.”

However, the CAN President urged the youths to shun restiveness and ensure peaceful coexistence across the nation.

He said, “We call on the Youth to shunt all form of violence and embrace peace

“It is our hope that this summit will not only be that of usual speech making but will go a long way in having the youth and facilitators brainstorming towards finding lasting and sustainable solution to the age long youth restiveness and poverty.

“Youth must refuse to be used for thuggery but governance and administration which shall stand the test of time,” he insisted.

Vanguard