CAN bemoans influx of strange faces in South East

By Chinedu Adonu

CHRISTIAN Association of Nigeria, CAN, has expressed worry over the influx of unidentified faces into the South East zone recently.

The alarm was raised on Sunday in a statement signed by the South East zonal chairman of CAN, Bishop Dr. Goddy Okafor and the Secretary, Dr. S.C Nwokolo.

The Christian body, which restated its opposition to the controversial RUGA programme, demanded that such strange faces should be made to leave the zone.

According to the group, “all the people without identity, who are flooding the zone should be stopped by immigration and other law enforcement agencies.

“Also, suspected foreign herders and the killer herdsmen are asked to leave the zone immediately. Most of such foreign and killer herders have been identified in some parts of the zone.”

While commending the South East Governors for steps taken so far towards addressing activities of killer herdsmen, called for strengthened community policing policy already initiated.

The association, however, condemned the local government chairmen, traditional rulers, President-Generals, (PGs) and councilors who are living in the urban areas, thereby abandoning the villagers to their fate.

“We condemn such habit and ask them to start operating from their villages. Let them come back and be the gatekeepers in their villages.”

CAN who maintained its stand that “RUGA should be totally abolished. Condemned the inciting statements made by the President of Miyyeti Allah, asking for RUGA in all the States, else there won’t be peace in the country.

“CAN is calling for his arrest, as comments credited to him has always been inciting. Let him be tried by a competent court of law.”

Vanguard