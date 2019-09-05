Calling on aspiring fashion designers to take part in the nivea #nosos style up contest.

This is definitely a huge opportunity for all aspiring fashion designers. NIVEA Nigeria in partnership with Mai Atafo, Celebrity fashion designer and stylist is set to discover the next top fashion designer in the #NoSOS Style Up contest.

The #NoSOS Style Up contest which is part of the NIVEA Black & White Invisible deodorant campaign, is aimed at supporting talent in the fashion industry and helping them establish themselves while doing what they love. The winner of this competition will go home with the One million Naira grand prize and a 2-month mentorship opportunity with Mai Atafo.

The competition is open to all aspiring Fashion Designers in Nigeria who have started their fashion business but are looking to upgrade their skills and brand.

Participation

Follow these easy steps to enter the competition

Follow the NIVEA Nigeria page on Facebook and Instagram

Upload a photo of one of your designs which shows your style and personality on Instagram with the hashtag – #NoSOS

Tag @nivea_ng and @maiatafo Entry closes on the 10 th of September 2019 Shortlisted candidates will be announced and given a task which they will showcase at an event.