The Minister of Power, Engr. Sale Mamman has said, the Muhammadu Buhari’s next level administration will deliver uninterrupted power supply to Nigeria when all major power projects are completed before the end of its tenure.

He stated this after inspection of the 215 MW Kaduna Power Plant, 132/33KV Kudenda Substation and Mando transmission line in Kaduna at the weekend.

Engr. Saleh Mamman who was in company of the Minister of State, Mr. Goddy Jedy Agba, said aside from increasing generation capacity, the Kudenda Substation would be providing voltage support to Kaduna, Kano and Jos which would improve the quality of electricity distributed to the public.

Mamman who expressed satisfaction with the level and quality of work done on the projects, warned contractors against any delay in completion of the projects.

“We are here to inspect the level of work done on the project and I can tell you that I am very sure Nigerians, particularly those in Kaduna, Kano, Jos and environment would begin to enjoy not only stable but quality power supply when these projects are fully completed and put into use “.

He reiterated the commitment of the Muhammadu Buhari led administration to achieve its mandate of economic growth and development, as well as job creation in the country.

The Minister of State, Jeddy Agba on his part said they are taking stock of the progress of all power projects across the country, stressing their commitment to ensuring that all projects are delivered according to its contracts timeline.

The Ministers were told that the Kaduna Power project which is 95 percent completed would reduce power outage and reduce system losses thereby increasing economic and social activities in Kaduna.

The project would harness power generation from Kaduna Power Plant, Gurara Hydro Power Plant and the Mando Grid at 135 KV in order to supply industrial and domestic consumers of Kaduna from 132/33KV Kudenda Substation.

