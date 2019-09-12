Arise Nigeria, a leading socio-political organisation consisting of Nigerians abroad in various spheres of life released a report revealing its assessment of the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari between 2015-2019.

The group in a publication to mark President Buhari’s 100 days in office, gave a detailed and expository analysis of the achievements of President Buhari since he assumed office in May 2019.

The report said the foundation for a true change Nigerians have yearned for has been laid under the leadership of President Buhari.

In the report jointly signed by Dr Philip Edeawor, Chairman and Mr Charles Eze COO called on all Nigerians to rally round the President as he strives to take Nigeria to a greater height.

The report reads in part; “It is indeed a statement of fact that Nigeria was confronted with a myriad of challenges before the advent of the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari, which was occasioned by years of maladministration by successive governments.

“Paramount of these challenges were in the areas of the economy and insecurity, as well as the monster of corruption that threatened the very foundation of the Nigerian society.

“The security of lives and properties in Nigeria was also at its lowest ebb with the threat posed by the Boko Haram Insurgency in North-East Nigeria, as well as the nefarious activities of other militant groups that wreaked havoc on Nigerians and without any help in sight.

“There was also a high prevalence of lack of patriotism amongst Nigerians, so much so that Nigeria was on the verge of collapse.”

“Arise Nigeria after the extensive analysis of the state of affairs in Nigeria in the period under review comes to the conclusion that the periods of 2015 to 2019 in Nigeria experienced tremendous growth and development

“Occasioned by the provision of sound leadership and a commitment to the introduction of noteworthy policy initiatives that have translated to improvement in all sectors of the Nigerian society.”

Vanguard.