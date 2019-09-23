Buhari working to ensure better livelihoods for Nigerians — Says Boss Mustapha

The Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Mr Boss Mustapha, has assured Nigerians of President Muhammadu Buhari`s efforts to ensure better livelihoods for all the citizenry of the country.

Mustapha gave the assurance on Monday in Abuja, at a news conference organised by his office to highlight some of the key activities to mark Nigeria`s 59th Independence Day Anniversary.

Represented by Mr Gabriel Aduda, Permanent Secretary, Economy and Political Affairs Office, SGF office, Mustapha said the struggle for Nigeria’s independence from its inception was not an easy one.

According to him, it was as a result of intellectual prowess, patriotic zeal, as well as love of country that enabled our forebears to succeed in their struggle.

“Nigeria’s leaders since then have made varied contributions to building our nation-state.

“ Above all, efforts have been made to ensure that the country remains united despite diverse challenges, which are not un-expected in a multicultural society such as ours.

“Independence Day for us is a joyous occasion, but also a sobering one because we are beset with a lot of developmental challenges looking at how far we have come.

Ideally, we should be far ahead of where we are right now as a people, but never the less President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration is not sitting on its oars.

“But working to ensure better livelihoods for the Nigerian people, “ he said.

Also read:

The nation’s chief scrip said it was Mr President avowed determination to bequeath to the nation, a long-lasting legacy of improved infrastructural facilities and a better economy across the length and breadth of the country.

News Agency of Nigeria reports that other activities lined up for the celebration include Juma`at prayer and a special lecture on Friday, Sept. 27 at the National Mosque by 10 a. m.

Interdenominational Christian service would come up on Sunday, Sept. 29 at National Christian Centre by 3p. m.

Also, featured to mark the celebration is the National Youth Entrepreneurship Empowerment Summit and youth concert on Monday Sept. 30 at by 9a.m. and 6p.m, at International Conference Centre and Millennium Park.

While Tuesday, Oct. 1, will be independence media broadcast by President Buhari, by 7 a.m and Presidential change of guards features by 9 a.m, at State House Forecourt.

Also, public lecture gala night will take place at State House Conference Centre by 6p.m.

Earlier, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, Minister of Information and Culture, who was represented by Mrs Grace Gekpe, Permanent Secretary of the ministry, said Nigeria had gone far as a nation at 59th celebration.

“ God has kept us for this 59th years and it is our belief that we will wax stronger even as we move on to the next level.

“It is a good thing that we have clocked 59th years old, we`ve gone far as a nation and God has been so faithful to us.

“And it is our belief that a lot of things will happen in this anniversary celebration, there will be a lot of policies and programs that will be implemented effectively beyond this 59th anniversary, “ he said.

Vanguard