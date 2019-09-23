A Nigerian newspaper and Online version of the Vanguard, a daily publication in Nigeria covering Nigeria news, Niger delta, general national news, politics, business, energy, sports, entertainment, fashion,lifestyle human interest stories, etc
UK Supreme Court to rule on challenges to parliament’s prorogation on Tuesday
“The judgment hand-down will take place on Sept. 24 at 10:30,” the court said. The parliament is to be prorogued from Sept. 9 to Oct. 14.
Two separate legal challenges were filed in England and Scotland, with their respective courts reaching different conclusions.
Scotland’s highest civil court ruled Boris Johnson’s suspension of the UK parliament was unlawful, A panel of three judges at the Court of Session found in favour of a cross-party group of politicians who were challenging the prime minister’s move.
The judges said that the prime minister was attempting to prevent parliament holding the government to account ahead of Brexit. The current five-week suspension of Parliament, a process known as proroguing, started in the early hours of Tuesday.
On the other hand, England’s High Court said that the parliament suspension was a political rather than a legal matter. It claimed that under Britain’s unwritten constitution, the suspension was a matter for politicians, not judges, to decide.
A panel of 11 justices will pass the final judgment which may reassert the parliamentary supremacy. Lawmakers said they would pass a bill to stop a chaotic Brexit on Oct. 31 once they are back. Government lawyer Richard Keen said that the prime minister would respect the Supreme Court’s decision but did not rule out that the Queen would be advised to shut the parliament again. (NAN)
