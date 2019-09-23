The Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Mr. Boss Mustapha, said on Monday President Muhammadu Buhari is working very hard to ensure better livelihoods for Nigerians.

The SGF stated this Abuja, at a news conference organised by his office to highlight some of the key activities put together to mark Nigeria`s 59th Independence Anniversary.

Mustapha, who was represented by the Permanent Secretary, Economy and Political Affairs Unit, SGF Office, Mr. Gabriel Aduda, said the struggle for Nigeria’s independence from its inception was not an easy one.

According to him, it was as a result of intellectual prowess, patriotic zeal, as well as the love of country that enabled our forebears to succeed in their struggle.

Mustapha said: “Nigeria’s leaders since then have made varied contributions to building our nation-state.

“Above all, efforts have been made to ensure that the country remains united despite diverse challenges, which are not unexpected in a multicultural society such as ours.

“Independence Day for us is a joyous occasion, but also a sobering one because we are beset with a lot of developmental challenges looking at how far we have come.

“Ideally, we should be far ahead of where we are right now as a people, but nevertheless President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration is not sitting on its oars.

“But working to ensure better livelihoods for the Nigerian people.”

The SGF said it was President Buhari’s avowed determination to bequeath to the nation, a long-lasting legacy of improved infrastructural facilities and a better economy across the length and breadth of the country.

Other activities lined up for the celebration include Juma`at prayer and a special lecture on September 27 at the National Mosque by 10:00 a. m.

Interdenominational Christian service will take place on September 29 at the National Christian Centre by 3:00 p. m.

Also, listed to mark the celebration is the National Youth Entrepreneurship Empowerment Summit and youth concert on September 30 by 9:00 a.m. and 6:00 p.m. respectively at the International Conference Centre and Millennium Park.

There will also be independence media broadcast by President Buhari by 7:00 a.m and Presidential change of guards by 9:00 a.m, at State House Forecourt. (NAN)

Vanguard News