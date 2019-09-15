…Says justices’ phones ‘re recorded, financial records under attack

…FG using NFIU to check judges’ family accounts, it claims

By Joseph Erunke

AS President Muhammadu Buhari and former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, both candidates of the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC and the opposition Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in the 2019 presidential election shift their legal battle arising from the poll to the Supreme Court,the Coalition of United Political Parties, CUPP, has alleged of new plot to intimidate and blackmail justices of the Apex court.

CUPP, in a statement, Sunday, by its spokesman, Ikenga Ugochinyere, particularly accused the federal government of hatching plans not only to intimidate but also blackmail justices of the Supreme Court with a view to instilling fear in them ahead of their decisions on the poll’s outcome, which is being challenged by Atiku

The group of over 45 opposition political parties said it was “alarmed by the Federal Government’s latest onslaught against judges across the country in form of a request from the Nigerian Financial Intelligence Unit (NFIU) that all banks make details of bank accounts of all justices of the Supreme Court available to the unit.”

“This request by the NFIU is coming simultaneously with another request from one of the security agency to all mobile telecommunication companies to furnish them with the phone log of all the Justices of the Supreme Court and other listed Nigerians from 1st August 2018 till 10th September 2019,” it said in the statement.

“We note that while the government tried to hide behind one finger by adding members of the National Assembly to the list of those whose bank accounts are under surveillance, it did not succeed in hiding its intention because it was clear that there was no mention of any member of the executive arm of government in the NFIU letter. Or are there no corrupt persons in the Executive arm of government?

“We would not have been so surprised by this latest government action since the same government had earlier ordered a midnight raid on houses of some judges and also removed a sitting Chief Justice of Nigeria in a most controversial manner.

“The same government sent security agents to lay siege on the National Assembly with a view to forcing a leadership change.

“Our concern, however, is that these directives to invade the privacy of the justices clearly guaranteed by the 1999 Constitution is coming at a time the coalition presidential candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, is approaching the Supreme Court to contest the judgment of the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal.

“Basking in the euphoria of the success of their arm-twisting plot at the Court of Appeal, they are at it again now in the Supreme Court.

“We make bold to say that this latest onslaught is part of coordinated plans to blackmail the justices of the Supreme Court, intimidate them and instil fear in them. But this move will backfire. It will fail.

“We call on all justices of the Supreme Court to stand firm, endure the onslaught of the emperor and his ruthless agents and use the word of their mouth on judgment day to bring his reign of terror and stolen mandate to an end and liberate Nigeria from this current nightmare.

“We, therefore, call on all lovers of democracy across the world to pay more attention to happenings in Nigeria as the nation’s democracy is being threatened daily by the government’s actions.”

