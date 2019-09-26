Breaking News
Buhari to Pa Fasanmi at 94: You’ve truly upheld legacies of Chief Awolowo

President Muhammadu Buhari has congratulated the national leader of the Yoruba socio-cultural and political organization, Afenifere, Pa Ayorinde Fasanmi, and commended him for consistently projecting the noble and progressive ideas of Chief Obafemi Awolowo.

President Buhari in a congratulatory message issued by his spokesman, Mr. Femi Adesina, in Abuja on Thursday, joined family, friends, professional and political associates of the pharmacist, who turns 94 on Sept. 27, 2019.

According to the president, Pa Fasanmi joins politics to serve the nation at a young age and has demonstrated his love for the country by working for the welfare of the poor and underprivileged and holding leaders to account on their promise of good governance.

The President believed that Pa Fasanmi’s focus on people, as a legislator, who served in the House of Representatives and Senate, had shaped his life philosophy and politics.

President Buhari extolled Pa Fasanmi’s courage in standing for democratic governance and fighting for democratic ideals and values.

President Buhari prayed that the almighty God would grant him longer life, good health, and strength to keep serving the nation.

