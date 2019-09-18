Buhari to host African Games medalists D’Tiger, D’Tigeress

Says Stadia maintenance to gulp N1.2bn yearly

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

THE Minister of Youths and Sports Department, Mr. Sunday Dare on Wednesday said that arrangements are on for President Muhammadu Buhari to host Nigerian medalists at the African Games held in Morocco in August.

Also to be hosted by the President are the D’Tigers and the D’Tigeress.

The Minister disclosed this to State House correspondents at the end of the Federal Executive Council, FEC, meeting presided over by President Muhammadu Buhari at the Council Chamber, Presidential Villa. Abuja.

He said that letters have been written and a decision will soon be taken on the appropriate date for the reception.

Dare said that Morocco outing will serve as a benchmark for the 2020 Olympics preparation.

He noted that Team Nigeria finished second at Rabat, Morocco behind Egypt at the just concluded African Games and Nigeria won a total of 121 medals: 46 gold medals, 33 silver and 47 bronze medals.

He said that Team Nigeria only had seven weeks to prepare for the African Games in Morocco and that Nigeria would have done better if it had a longer period to prepare.

“So there is a lesson learnt from there,” he said.

He said the athletes will leave for the Doha meet on Saturday and that the outcome will determine Nigeria’s performance in the 2020 June Olympics in Tokyo.

Towards preparation for the Olympics, he said that the various federations have started submitting their camping plans.

He also said that there is plan to ensure that coaches get the required training.

The Minister who said that all the stadia in the country that have dilapidated infrastructure do not belong to the Federal Government, disclosed that N1.2 billion is needed annually for stadia maintenance.

He said that the ministry intends to seek funding to revive facilities in the stadia.