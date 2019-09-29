Buhari salutes Gov. Oyetola at 65

President Muhammadu Buhari has felicitated Gov. Gboyega Oyetola of Osun on the occasion of his 65th birthday.

President Buhari’s congratulatory message was conveyed in a statement issued by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Mr Femi Adesina on Sunday, in Abuja.

The president joined the Oyetola family, friends and people of goodwill in wishing the governor good health, sound mind and more years of purposeful and visionary leadership for the people of Osun.

He commended the governor for his determination to improve infrastructure and social services as well as human and capital development in the state.

Buhari urged Oyetola to ensure the execution of all the programmes of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and fulfil his campaign promises to the electorate.

The president enjoined the governor to use the special occasion of his 65th birthday as another privileged opportunity to rededicate himself to service to God and humanity. (NAN)

Vanguard