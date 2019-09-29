Breaking News
Translate

Buhari salutes Gov. Oyetola at 65

On 8:52 pmIn Newsby

President Muhammadu Buhari has felicitated Gov. Gboyega Oyetola of Osun on the occasion of his 65th birthday.

Oyetola, APC, SDP, osun, Hijrah
Gboyega Oyetola

President Buhari’s congratulatory message was conveyed in a statement issued by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Mr Femi Adesina on Sunday, in Abuja.

The president joined the Oyetola family, friends and people of goodwill in wishing the governor good health, sound mind and more years of purposeful and visionary leadership for the people of Osun.

Ikpeazu introduces daily street collection of wastes in Aba(Opens in a new browser tab)

He commended the governor for his determination to improve infrastructure and social services as well as human and capital development in the state.

Buhari urged Oyetola to ensure the execution of all the programmes of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and fulfil his campaign promises to the electorate.

The president enjoined the governor to use the special occasion of his 65th birthday as another privileged opportunity to rededicate himself to service to God and humanity. (NAN)

Vanguard

All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.