Buhari returns to Abuja after attending UN summit

President Muhammadu Buhari on Saturday returned to Abuja after attending the 74th Session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA74), in New York, United States.

The President was initially scheduled to return to Abuja on Sunday morning

However, the presidential aircraft carrying the President, his aides and some members of his entourage landed at the presidential wing of the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport Abuja, on Saturday morning.

Buhari’s decision to return home was because he completed his official engagements in time

The President, who left Abuja on September 22 for New York, participated actively in the main and High Side Events of the UNGA74.

His first official engagement at the UNGA74 was on Monday where he addressed the UN Climate Action Summit with the theme, “A Race We Can Win. A Race We Must Win.”

At the event, Buhari announced robust plans and initiatives by his administration to reverse the negative effects of climate change in Nigeria.

While sharing the sentiment expressed by the UN Secretary-General that the world is on the verge of climate catastrophe, President Buhari said ”undeniably, Climate Change is a human-induced phenomenon.” (NAN)

Vanguard