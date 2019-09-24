Breaking News
Translate

Just in: Buhari redeploys Keyamo to Ministry of Labour

On 6:44 pmIn News, Politicsby
President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the immediate redeployment of two Ministers of State
President
President Muhammadu Buhari
Mr Willie Bassey, Director, Information Office of Secretary to the Government of the Federation, made this known in a statement issued on Tuesday in Abuja.
According to Basset, Mr Festus Keyamo, Minister of State for Niger Delta Affairs is to move to the Ministry of Labour and Employment as Minister of State.
Bassey said Sen.Tayo Alasoadura has been directed to move to the Ministry of Niger Delta Affairs as Minister of State.
“This redeployment takes effect from today, Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2019, ” he said.
Find the letter below

All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.