Just in: Buhari redeploys Keyamo to Ministry of Labour

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the immediate redeployment of two Ministers of State

Mr Willie Bassey, Director, Information Office of Secretary to the Government of the Federation, made this known in a statement issued on Tuesday in Abuja.

According to Basset, Mr Festus Keyamo, Minister of State for Niger Delta Affairs is to move to the Ministry of Labour and Employment as Minister of State.

Bassey said Sen.Tayo Alasoadura has been directed to move to the Ministry of Niger Delta Affairs as Minister of State.

“This redeployment takes effect from today, Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2019, ” he said.

Find the letter below