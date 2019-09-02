Buhari not doing enough to secure Katsina people, says CSO

…28 persons still in kidnappers captivity – Katsina village head

KATSINA – The village head of Wurma, in Kurfi local government area of Katsina State, Alhaji Mohammed Mustapha on Sunday said 28 persons were still in captivity of kidnappers from penultimate Tuesday’s attack launched by armed bandits on the village. The Village head disclosed this when he received members of the Coalition of Civil Society Organizations, CCSO in the state led by its Chairman, Bashir Ruwangodiya who paid a sympathy visit to the village.

This was coming as the Coalition said the Federal government and President Muhammadu Buhari is not doing enough to secure the lives of people of the state.

While giving the breakdown of the 28 persons, the village head said they are 27 females and one male still in the kidnapper’s captivity.

According to Mustapha, “Of the 28 still in captivity, 18 of them constitute my biological daughter, my daughter-in-law and others from my area. One of my daughters, a secondarian went to look after her sick grandmother, when they got to the frontage of the house, someone told them to enter into the house that my daughter is there. They entered and kidnapped her. She is still in their captivity,” the Village head said.

Corroborating the Village head, Tanimu whose two daughters were among the kidnapped said the bandits have reached out for ransom to be paid to secure the release of the persons.

“The bandits split the kidnapped persons into four camps in order to make plenty of money. There is a camp where you have two people including one of my daughter. They demanded N1million ransom money.

“There is that group with nine persons, they demanded N2m ransom from N15m due to negotiation. Another camp has six persons, they demanded N1.5m ransom while for the fourth camp, they are yet to reach a conclusion,” Tanimu said.

Chairman of the Coalition, Bashir Ruwangodiya said the Federal government and President Buhari is not doing enough to secure the lives of people of the state.

He called on the government to come to the aid of the Katsina State government and people of the state to address and overcome the insecurity situation in the state.

“We are calling with a strong voice that the Federal government and President Muhammadu Buhari to as a matter of urgency come to the aid of the Katsina State government to give it necessary support and interventions to overcome the ugly security situation in the state.

“It is unacceptable that the state that gave you the highest votes, the masses can’t see what you put on the ground to secure their lives.

“He should remember that if he completes his tenure he will return home.

“It has gotten to a magnitude now. It started with the attack of one or two persons but now it is attacking a village as a whole. They operate freely for hours. They attack people in their houses, stole all their belonging not even a Maggi cube is spared. We don’t know what next they would do. They (bandits) have all relocated here in Katsina.

“The Northern Governor must do something collectively to address the menace and seek the support of the Federal government.

“We are here to sympathize with you over the tragedy and promise you that we will meet with the Governor over the security situation in the state and give him our own advice to tame the situation. And also pray to Almighty Allah to expose the perpetrators, their accomplices and informants as well as bring peace back to our state,” Ruwangodiya said.

The Vice-Chairman of Kurfi LGA, Tukur Yau Wurma whose wife was also kidnapped, said they paid N1.3million ransom to secure the release of his wife and four others who are of the same camp.

“I was not in the village when the incident happened. Around 12midnight I got a distress call that this was what happened that the bandits invaded our village. They kidnapped my wife. They kidnapped about 53 persons. Seven escaped. As God would have it we secured the release of another five yesterday, Saturday.

“We paid N1.3m to secure the release of my wife, three women and another lady. We secure their release in Gimi forest, 2km from Runka forest in Safana local government area,” Tukur said.

Meanwhile, Wurma villagers were seen still strategizing on how to source for the money to pay for the ransom to set their loved one free from their captivity.

In a related development, resident of Jibia local government under the auspices of Jibia People’s Forum decried the insecurity bedevilling the state.

Chairman of the Forum, Alhaji Gide Dahiru said in only 10 days the bandits attacked six villages in the local government area where they killed, injured and kidnapped many.

“On 18th August 2019 they attacked Tsayau village where they killed four (4) persons, kidnapped two and killing of livestock. On 21st, they attacked Zandam village, killed four (4) persons, injured three (3), rustled 85 livestock.

“Similarly, on 22nd, they attacked Mallamawa village, kidnapped 14, burnt down 13 motorcycles, stole away 14, and rustled over 500 livestock. On the 23rd, they attacked Kaura village and Karauki village and on 25th, they attacked Shinfida village where they killed four (4) persons, injured four (4) and kidnapped 29. They also burnt down five vehicles and lastly on 28th, they attacked Tsugunni village,” Gide however said.