Buhari meets Chinese President’s Special Envoy at Aso Rock

President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday met with the Special Envoy of the President of the People’s Republic of China, Yang Jiechi, at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The Nigerian leader and the Chinese President Xi Jinping’s special envoy Yang Jiechi would discuss bilateral ties.
Chinese companies are currently executing various developmental projects in Nigeria including modernization of Nigeria Railway as well as rehabilitation and expansion of some airports across the country.

Jiechi had on Wednesday visited Kenya where he delivered Chinese President’s message to Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta.

