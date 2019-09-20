Breaking News
Translate

Buhari meets Ag. Head of Civil Service, Yemi-Esan

On 12:58 pmIn News, Politicsby

President Muhammadu Buhari on Friday met behind closed doors with the Acting Head of Civil Service of the Federation, Dr Folashade Yemi-Esan, at the State House, Abuja.

Six things you should know about the new Head of Service
Buhari meets Ag. Head of Civil Service, Yemi-Esan

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Yemi-Esan took over from Mrs Winifred Oyo-Ita, who was asked to proceed on indefinite leave to allow conclusion of the investigation being carried out by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission.

NAN reports that the agenda of the meeting between the president and the new acting HoS was unknown as at the time of filing this report.

However, NAN learnt that Yemi-Esan, who was in the Presidential Villa for the first time since her appointment on Wednesday, might have used the opportunity of the visit to formally introduce herself to the president.

Vanguard News Nigeria

All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.