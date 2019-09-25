Breaking News
Translate

Buhari forwards 2020- 2022 MTEF/FSP to Senate

On 11:27 amIn Newsby

Henry Umoru  – Abuja

THE Senate on Wednesday received the 2020-2022 Medium Term Expenditure Framework( MTEF) and Fiscal Strategy Paper( FSP) documents from President Muhammadu Buhari for consideration.
President
President Buhari
President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, read the letter from President Buhari at the plenary.
 
Lawan said: “The documents were received on Wednesday morning and with this, preparation for the 2020 Appropriation  Bill is in the top gear.”
 
Some of the highlights of the 2020-2022 MTEF/FSP documents released by the Federal Government last week, pegged the projected budget profile for 2020 at N8.7trillion , $55 oil price benchmark as against $60 used for the  2019 budget and 2..1 million barrels  of oil production per day as against 2..3 million bpd approved for 2019.
 

All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.