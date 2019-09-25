Buhari forwards 2020- 2022 MTEF/FSP to Senate

Henry Umoru – Abuja

2020-2022 Medium Term Expenditure Framework( MTEF) and Fiscal Strategy Paper( FSP) documents from President Muhammadu Buhari for consideration. THE Senate on Wednesday received the

President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, read the letter from President Buhari at the plenary.

Lawan said: “The documents were received on Wednesday morning and with this, preparation for the 2020 Appropriation Bill is in the top gear.”

Some of the highlights of the 2020-2022 MTEF/FSP documents released by the Federal Government last week, pegged the projected budget profile for 2020 at N8.7trillion , $55 oil price benchmark as against $60 used for the 2019 budget and 2..1 million barrels of oil production per day as against 2..3 million bpd approved for 2019.

