Buhari effects minor cabinet reshuffle, moves Keyamo to Labour Ministry

By Omeiza Ajayi

In what appeared like a minor cabinet reshuffle, President Muhammadu Buhari yesterday (Tuesday) approved the immediate redeployment of two Ministers of State.

A statement issued by the Director, Press, Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation OSGF, Mr Willie Bassey stated that “Mr Festus Keyamo, Minister of State for Niger Delta Affairs is to move to Ministry of Labour and Employment as Minister of State.

“Senator Tayo Alasoadura is to move to Ministry of Niger Delta Affairs as Minister of State”.

While no reason was given for the presidential action, the statement added that the redeployment takes effect from Tuesday 24th September, 2019.

