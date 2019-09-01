Breaking News
Buhari did not abandon Daura flood victims – Presidency

The Presidency on Sunday described as false and untrue that President Muhammadu Buhari turned his back on Daura community in Katsina State, which was hit by massive floods on Aug.29.Buhari, Slavery

Malam Garba Shehu, the President’s spokesman in a statement in Abuja on Sunday, said contrary to the allegations a pre-assessment relief materials were dispatched to the victims within 48 hours of the floods.

He said that, in addition to the initial relief materials provided to the victims, the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) had concluded arrangements to provide more assistance to the victims.

He said: Contrary to the allegations that President Muhammadu Buhari had turned his back on the people of Daura, we can confirm that pre-assessment relief materials were dispatched to the victims within 48 hours of the floods.

”Ten trailer loads of building materials including zinc, planks and cement, as well as tons of grains, cereals and other edibles have so far been delivered.

”The flood victims also received blankets and mattresses.

”Materials were delivered to and signed for by stakeholders while the Emir of Daura, Alhaji Umar Faruk Umar welcomed the prompt emergency response from NEMA officials”.

According to him, NEMA has equally promised that in line with establishment practices all over the country, as soon as the assessment of the damage to the flood-ravaged communities is reported upon, more food items and building materials would be dispatched.(NAN)

