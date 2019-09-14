Buhari commiserates with Okonjo-Iweala over father’s death

Johnbosco Agbakwuru – Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari on Saturday sent a message of condolence to the family of a former Minister of Finance, Dr. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, over the death of their patriarch, Obi Chukuka Okonjo.

The deceased was a professor of mathematics, university administrator, international consultant and traditional ruler.

President Buhari in a statement issued by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, commiserated with government and people of Delta State, the academia, the Umu Obi Obahai Royal Family of Ogwashi-Uku, friends and professional colleagues of the scholar who dedicated his life to teaching, research and service of humanity.

The President affirmed that the traditional ruler contributed immensely to Nigeria’s development with his uncommon wisdom of pursuing knowledge, encouraging his wife and children to follow the same path and sponsoring other people’s children to acquire quality education.

Buhari said the wise and fatherly counsels, intellectual depth and valuable insights of the late Obi Okonjo would be sorely missed by the family and entire nation, assuring that his place in Nigeria’s history is guaranteed.

Vanguard