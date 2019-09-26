Buhari calls for release of health workers abducted by bandits, terrorists

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

PRESIDENT Muhammadu Buhari has called for the release of all those taken hostage by bandits and terrorists across the country and beyond.

President Buhari has also expressed deep sorrow over the killing of another aid worker as revealed in a video by Islamic State in West Africa Province (ISWAP).

The President in a statement by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Mallam Garba Shehu in Abuja yesterday, condemned the gruesome murder of aid workers, who had made sacrifices and risked their lives to provide succour for traumatized people, urging humanitarian organisations not to be discouraged by the cowardly acts of terrorists.

He stated that the humanitarian spirit of aid workers had impacted greatly on the operations in the North East, appreciating them for all the sacrifices.

President Buhari assured all humanitarian workers, especially those in the North East, and citizens held in captivity that his administration will intensely pursue and ensure their freedom by “using every possible means at the disposal of the government.

“As the joint military operations by Lake Chad Basin countries destroy the terrorists in the remaining pockets of their dens, with many of them already fleeing the sub-region, we give assurances that efforts will be intensified by this government, working with neighbouring states, to free all hostages.

“We will practically and completely erase terrorism from this country and the entire sub-region.”