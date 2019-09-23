Breaking News
British tanker still detained in Iran ―Report

Saudi-owned Al-Arabiya TV cited the British foreign ministry on Monday saying that the British tanker Stena Impero and its crew are still detained in Iran.

Stena Impero, a British-flagged vessel owned by Stena Bulk, is seen at undisclosed place off the coast of Bandar Abbas, Iran
Stena Impero, a British-flagged vessel owned by Stena Bulk, is seen at undisclosed place off the coast of Bandar Abbas, Iran August 22, 2019, Nazanin Tabatabaee/WANA. PHOTO: West Asia News Agency via REUTERS

Recall Vanguard earlier reported Iranian authorities on Monday said Iran has freed the British-flagged oil tanker Stena Impero, which was seized in the Strait of Hormuz in mid-July.

A recent report posted on Reuters revealed that the said British is still in detained according to the British foreign ministry statement reported by Al-Arabiya TV.

Reuters also quoted the Al-Arabiya report to reveal the ministry’s plea for the release of the tanker.

“We continue to call on Iran to immediately release the detained tanker”, Al-Arabiya added citing the ministry.

