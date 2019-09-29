Breaking News
British Prime Minister apologises to Queen after House of Commons suspension

By Rasheed Sobowale

The United Kingdom Prime Minister, Boris Johnson has personally apologised to Queen for asking her to approve the suspension of the House of Commons, a decision which was later ruled by the country’s Supreme Court as unlawful.

British Prime Minister, Boris Johnson and British Monarch, Queen Elizabeth
British Prime Minister, Boris Johnson (Left) and British Monarch, Queen Elizabeth (Right). PHOTO: Victoria Jones/The Sunday Times

The news which was reported by The Times of London on Sunday stated that royal sources said there was huge disquiet in the Queen’s household about Mr Johnson’s decision to suspend parliament for five weeks.

The Queen was reported to have been shielded by courtiers from interfering in political matters arising from Brexit. This was following a presumption that Johnson may use the Queen’s speech as leverage to push for a general election.

Johnson’s mea culpa to the Queen was reported to have happened on Tuesday following the ruling of the Supreme Court.

If Johnson had succeeded with his suspension of the House of Common, the Parliament may have been forced to reach a consensus on Brexit without delay till the October 31st deadline issued by the European Union.

