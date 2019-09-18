British man on benefits reveals ‘no intention’ of getting job

A United Kingdom (British) citizen who has three children and lives in a council house says he has ‘no intention’ of finding full-time work as it’s ‘not in his psyche’ but denies he’s abusing the UK’s social housing system.

Matt Allen lives with his wife Adele and their three children, eight-year-old Ulysses, Ostara, four, and baby Kai, in Brighton and works just a few hours a week as a yoga teacher, MailOnline reported.

In the latest episode of documentary series Stacey Dooley Sleeps Over, which airs tonight on the W channel, the presenter stays with the Allen family at their council property in Brighton for three days in a bid to learn more about their unique lifestyle.

The Allens tell Dooley they let all three children co-sleep with them, decide what they want to eat, have no fixed bedtime and aren’t allowed mainstream medicine and haven’t been vaccinated.

According to the MailOnline report, in 2016, the family caused a storm on This Morning when daughter Ostara, then one, urinated on the set of This Morning while the family were being interviewed.

Eldest son Ulysses, eight, can’t yet write his own name, but dad Matt says he’s not worried and his son has plenty of time to pick up literacy skills.

Daughter Ostara, four, is mostly still in nappies, mum Adele says on her Instagram page, believing that children learn ‘through imitation and natural consequences’.

Matt, who battles an autoimmune disease, says he feels it’s more important that he’s at home with the couple’s children rather than working.

The yoga instructor says he doesn’t feel that he’s abusing the social housing system because his family’s lives have a ‘minimalist impact on society’.

Asking how he affords to provide for his family while working just a few hours a week, Dooley asks: ‘How do you do it all Matt, is it all benefits?’

He responds: ‘Mostly, mostly, but we claim the very bottom line.

When asked whether he felt he was taking advantage of the system, he says: ‘Do we feel as if we’re abusing the system? I really don’t think we are, because we have a minimalist impact on society in many respects.

“In regards to social systems schools and the NHS we save money on that. Adele didn’t have births at the hospital so we saved money on that.

“So in our own unique weird wonderful way we balance the books.”

Stacey quizzes Matt: ‘You think it’s justified they [local authority] pay the rent?’

He replies: “I’m not saying it’s justified they pay the rent – it’s just that it is that situation at the moment – it is what it is.”

Stacey then puts it to Matt that many parents, who want to spend time at home with their children, have to go to work to provide for them.

When asked what he would say to those parents, Matt replies: “Spend more time with your kids – it’s simple. I have no intention of working a 45 or 50 hour week it’s just not in my psyche.”

