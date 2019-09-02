Boris Johnson yesterday vowed to boot out any Conservative MPs who try to block a No Deal Brexit.

Likely rebels are being warned they will have the whip withdrawn if they join up with the Opposition this week.

This would stop them standing as Tory party candidates at a general election that could be called within days.

The rebels were due to meet the Prime Minister for ‘peace talks’ on Monday afternoon but he pulled out. An insider said he felt there was no point in speaking to them.

The summit, due to be held at Chequers between Mr. Johnson and rebel Remain Tory MPs such as David Gauke, was abruptly canceled due to ‘diary issues’, a source claimed.

Former justice secretary Mr. Gauke said he would risk the threat of having the whip withdrawn by his party by continuing to fight against No Deal.

Instead of meeting the group of Remainer MPs, Mr. Johnson had offered to hold a one-on-one meeting with Philip Hammond – but in further dramatic development, sources said the former Chancellor would refuse to meet the PM due to the ‘discourteous’ manner in which the PM had acted.

Mr. Gauke, who was one of several ministers who resigned from the cabinet when Mr. Johnson became prime minister, is among some ex-cabinet ministers who will back moves in parliament next week to legislate against No Deal.

Mr. Johnson and party whips agreed on the tough tactics over a lamb curry lunch at Chequers yesterday. Also present was the PM’s chief aide, Dominic Cummings, who has vowed to use ‘any means necessary’ to leave the EU by October 31.