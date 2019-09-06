[BREAKING] Xenophobic attacks: It is time for action against South Africa, Gbajabiamila, Reps Leadership declare

ABUJA-Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila and the leadership of the House have unanimously okayed a revocation of old diplomatic arrangements with South Africa that make attacks on Nigerians possible.

In a joint press conference in Abuja, the Speaker who led the leadership said that it was time for action and not the usual talks.

He said that the House would explore all possible means to seek redress to the injustice meted against Nigerians in South Africa.

He said: “We do not intend to speak many words here today. The time for speaking has long passed, and the time for action has arrived upon us with a fierce urgency demanding nothing less than our total commitment to revoking the old arrangements that have made such abominations against our people possible.

“It is unusual for the full complement of the house leadership to come out and stand together for a joint conference, however, this moment calls for unusual things. We stand before you as one body, across party lines, representatives of the entire house in our joint task towards nation-building.

“The House of Representatives is united and determined in its resolve to meet our people at the point of their grievance and to channel grievance into constructive action. Let no one is left in any doubt, we will seek, and we will obtain by whatever means available, due restoration and recompense for all that has been lost in this latest conflagration and all the ones that have come before.

“We are committed to a sustained and special effort to see that the ends of justice are met for all our people who have suffered. We have heard the cries of our citizens, and we have witnessed their devastation. We will mourn for the dead, and cry for the lost, but we will not stop there”.

Details later